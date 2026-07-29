Pokémon Pokopia takes us out onto the waves with its first DLC, Bubbly Basin

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The success of the life simulation game Pokémon Pokopia has been one of the biggest surprises of the first half of 2026, as the title developed by Koei Tecmo exceeded all expectations that both the studio and The Pokémon Company could have had for this simulator, in which Ditto, the copycat Pokémon, must rebuild a world in which Pokémon can live following the disappearance of humans.

Pokémon Pokopia has featured small, limited-time events adding minor improvements or extras to the main game, but on 5 August it will expand substantially with the arrival of the aquatic update.

This content expansion allows you to explore marine biomes thanks to the Diving ability that Ditto can learn from Manaphy. You can also build a summer house underwater and a transport network to take your friends there. The underwater update is free for all players, but there's more...

The paid content in Part 1 of the Expansion Pass will take us to the new neighbourhood of Bubbly Basin, where Poplio will show us around and task us with restoring light and colour to the area. Of course, that means there'll be loads of new Pokémon, with Water-type Pokémon taking centre stage. There's also a new exploration zone in the ocean trenches, where you'll need to make use of the corals' bioluminescence to reach the deepest depths.

As well as Bubbly Basin, The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that Part 2 of the Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass will arrive in late 2026, and that it will focus on accessories. A Part 3, featuring another brand-new neighbourhood, will arrive sometime in 2027. There are certainly plenty more reasons to enjoy Pokémon Pokopia now. Will you be giving this new content a go?