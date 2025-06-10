Pokémon North America International Championships take place this weekend

HQ

If you're searching for an esports tournament to follow this coming weekend, it's worth remembering that the Pokémon North America International Championships are happening between June 13 and 15.

This major event will see players from all around the world heading to New Orleans to compete in Pokémon Video Game Championships, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon Unite, and the event will also serve as one of the final qualification opportunities ahead of the World Championships planned for California in August.

With the event coming up, we can expect action happening each day on June 13 through 15, with events usually kicking off at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST. To tune in, you can head over here.