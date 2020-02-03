Pokemon Masters adds Steven & Metagross and more

The official Twitter account for Pokemon Masters Japan was the platform for the announcement that the game will get two sets of Sync Pairs on February 14.

The first pair is Steven & Metagross, which was leaked by a dataminer (via Game Press). As the datamine revealed, Metagross will be a physical strike Pokemon who can mega evolve when using Sync Move. It also has several buffs, one of which can raise defence and makes the next attack 100% critical. It has 'Impervious' passive that can keep any raised stats from being lowered too.

In the next tweet, you can see that another Sync Pair is going to arrive, and you only need to log in if you want to acquire that one. It is still unknown who the trainer is, but from the silhouette of the image, it somewhat resembles Prof. Oak.

Are you interested in these new Sync Pairs?

