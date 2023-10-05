Pokémon live action series gets first trailer

HQ

The first trailer for PokeTsume, a new live-action Pokemon series, has just dropped on social media.

The show follows Madoka Agaki, a university graduate from a small town who moves to Tokyo to join an advertising agency. Quickly finding that her dream everyday life isn't as exciting as she'd hoped, Madoka begins to feel stressed.

Then, when her mother sends her a package with a Game Boy and a copy of Pokémon Red, Madoka rediscovers what's important in her life. Certain characters in the show are set to be based on Pokémon, but it won't feature any of the pocket monsters coming to life by the looks of things.