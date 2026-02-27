Pokémon lets us relive our favourite Red and Blue moments with a Game Boy music player

HQ

It has been 30 years since the first Pokémon games released in Japan, and today at the Pokémon 30th anniversary celebration stream, we kicked off not with a new game, but a return to an old one. In a way, at least.

Heralded by the iconic Pokémon Red/Blue theme, we saw a plastic Game Boy recreation slotted with a replica of the original Red/Blue game cartridges. Those cartridges were then swapped out, letting us listen to the battle theme from the early games.

In the Pokémon Game Music Collection, you get a box with all 45 cartridges, so there's no need to go out hunting for them all. The box is available to order from today, the 27th of February, on your local Pokémon Center store.