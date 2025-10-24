Pokémon Legends: Z-A sells nearly 6 million units in its first week

HQ

While fans are arguing over whether Game Freak is being lazy with its latest Pokémon outings, these games continue to prove they'll pretty much always sell. Pokémon Legends: Z-A has sold 5.8 million units in its first week on the market.

This data comes from Pokémon, which shows that around half of the launch sales were for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Pokémon Legends: Z-A. As per Nintendeal, we can see how this data stacks up against the launch sales of other Pokémon games.

If we're to put Pokémon Legends: Z-A up against its fellows, it appears to be a very strong performer, outpacing the original Kalos adventure Pokémon X and Y, which sold 4 million units in its first week. However, other recent games have outsold Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Pokémon Sword/Shield sold 6 million units at launch, Pokémon Legends: Arceus took home 6.5 million, and of course Pokémon Scarlet/Violet achieved a whopping 10 million copies sold in just 3 days.

So, while up against some of its peers Pokémon Legends: Z-A might not have the strongest sales figures, it's important to remember that selling 5.8 million units is a lot. Even if there are real conversations to be had about Game Freak's game quality, there are plenty of fans willing to ignore those topics and pick up the latest Pokémon adventure.