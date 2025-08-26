Pokémon Legends: Z-A Hands-On Impressions: New battles, same Pokémon feel

HQ

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gave us one of the most-transformative Pokémon experiences in quite some time. Adopting a truly open experience, you could catch all of the Pokémon with minimal battling if you wished and ignore the traditional formula of the series as much as you could take part in it. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is also looking to shake up pocket monsters in a big way, but this time the focus is on the battles, rather than avoiding them by sneaking around.

At Gamescom, we got some hands-on time with Pokémon Legends: Z-A, playing some early game, real-time battles as well as the game's first Mega Evolution boss fight/raid. It's important to note that we played this demo using a Nintendo Switch 2, meaning we can't comment on the performance of the game on an OLED Nintendo Switch or a basic version of the 2017 console. As for the Nintendo Switch 2, performance seemed perfectly fine. No jitters or instances of lag, but again this was a short time with the game.

If we gathered anything from this demo, it's that battling really is the bread and butter of the Legends: Z-A experience. Right from the early levels you're taken into the battleground of zones spread across Lumiose City, in which you can climb ranks by beating other trainers. Here, we got to first experience the real-time battling. Each of your Pokémon's moves are tied to a face button on the Joy Con, and once you've locked on to your enemy you can order your Pokémon to attack their stats or their health. Moves have a cooldown to stop you just spamming to victory, but that recovery time is shortened by your Pokémon's speed. A meta doesn't really matter in a game like this, but it's interesting that you're rewarded for lighter, quicker Pokémon that can effectively stun lock an opponent.

Otherwise, the real-time battles, at least for the early levels, don't feel massively different from the turn-based affairs you've seen before. If anything, due to the cooldown element, you're spending even more time in these lower-levelled battles, as you can't just mash A to skip all the text coming your way. If you want to do battles perfectly as well, with dodging and no hits taken, you'll spend even longer whittling away at a Weedle. There is a dynamism added to the real-time battles, but at least with a level 8 Chikorita and the game's graphics I couldn't say I was living out the imaginary battles I'd wanted to experience so badly as a kid.

The effectiveness of real-time battling was suitably ramped up for the second portion of the demo, though, where we got to take on a Mega-Evolved Absol that had gone on a bit of a rampage. To combat a Mega-Evolved Pokémon like this, you need a Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution for yourself. Luckily, Lucario steps in to help you out here, which is doubly nice as most of his moves are super effective against Absol. In a raid/boss fight like this, you'll be trying to dodge sweeping attacks from the rampaging Pokémon, squeezing in hits where you can before making the enemy spill enough Mega Energy that you can then evolve your own pocket monster.

Mega Evolution does not then last for the whole battle, and like an anime power-up, Lucario only managed to go all-out for a little while before powering down again. It took two Mega Evolutions for us to finish the fight, which didn't take more than around five minutes. These boss battles are a nice evolution of what we saw in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, giving the player a more active role in both offence and defence to keep the excitement pumping throughout. We're not talking FromSoftware levels of boss difficulty here, but enough to keep the player engaged and force them to use a bit more gamer skill than just bashing the super effective attack button while waiting for the enemy HP bar to drain.

It's difficult to make a whole impression on around 20 minutes of gameplay on Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Despite the major change in real-time battling, it still seems as if Pokémon is doing what Pokémon has been doing for its past few iterations. This series knows it has a winning formula, and isn't willing to deviate too much from it. Even if might not be revolutionary, it still feels like a Mega Evolution if we look at that mechanic more literally. Legends: Z-A offers a unique, if fleeting, visual coat and additional gameplay elements that is sure to charm fans. Whether that charm extends to sceptics in the same way Legends: Arceus did is currently unknown.