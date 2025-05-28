LIVE
      Pokémon Legends: Z-A

      Pokemon Legends: Z-A gets release date on Switch and Switch 2

      A Pokémon Presents will take place on July 2025.

      Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have confirmed the release date for the hotly anticipated Pokémon Legends Z-A, which could be the last Pokémon game on Nintendo Switch... and the first one on Nintendo Switch 2, as a Switch 2 version will also be available on October 16.

      As usual with those games launching on both systems, you can choose to buy the Switch version or the more expensive Switch 2 version). If you buy the Switch version, you can download the Switch 2 improvements with an upgrade pack, both the physical and digital versions, which give the game improved graphics and a better frame rate.

      Adittionally, a Pokémon Presents showcase is airing on July 22, 2025, with news from Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but maybe other titles like Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket.

