Pokémon Legends: Z-A brings back a controversial feature that's been missing for well over a decade

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is bringing back a feature that's been missing from Pokémon games for well over a decade at this point, but not everyone is going to be happy about it.

As well as old favourites like Mega Evolutions, a dastardly former mechanic is returning in the form of persistent poison. When your Pokémon get poisoned in a battle, they will still take the tick damage from poison even when roaming around the world.

Back in the day, if you got poisoned you'd basically have to run back to the nearest Pokémon centre or keep yourself stocked up on antidotes. The poison will never knock your Pokémon unconscious, but as shown in a video caught by Stealth40k, it will leave them at 1HP.

Some won't be happy with this feature, as it adds a nuisance to playing the game if you're facing a lot of poison Pokémon, but on the other hand, there will be older fans glad to have a bit of peril instilled in them once more when those purple bubbles start popping.