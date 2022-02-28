Pokémon Legends Arceus' new free update brings fixes, new battles and free Pokéballs

HQ

There's no doubting that the biggest news of yesterday's Pokémon Presents broadcast came in the form of the Generation 9 reveal, but that didn't stop Game Freak from also serving up some Pokémon Legends Arceus news.

HQ

In a new update that is now available to download and play, Pokémon Legends Arceus fans can look forward to a variety of welcome new fixes and requests. Titled Daybreak, this update is bringing new requests to complete (including ones framed around Massive Mass Outbreaks), new battles to compete in, and even a new mode called Eternal Battle Reverie, which tasks players with facing Arceus in your dreams in an ongoing test of strength where you have to keep battling for as long as you.

Other than this, the new battles will be unlocked after completing the new Outbreak requests, and will see players able to take the challenge of either the Path of Solitude or the Path of Tenacity at the Jubilife Village training grounds. Solitude will see battles tailored to whichever Pokémon you choose and will award victors with a mark in their Pokédex, whereas Tenacity will ask you to battle wardens and other characters that you've met along your journey.

To add to this, there is also a new, higher-difficulty balloon race available in the Coronet Highlands, a new special berry harvest at the Jubilife Village farm, new Photography Studio features, and changes to the Ginkgo Guild.

Lastly, when you next log in, be sure to type "ARCEUSADVENTURE" into the Mystery Gift system to be rewarded with 90 Pokéballs, 30 of which are Ultra balls, 30 are Gigaton balls, and 30 are Jet balls.

Thanks, Nintendolife.