Pokémon Legends Arceus just received Ver.1.0.2 update

The highly anticipated Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released exclusively to Nintendo Switch about 2 weeks ago, and it's been selling really well. In its first week of launch, the game has already sold 6.5 million copies. No matter how you take the game, undeniably this is fairly impressive considering it's only available on one platform.
The developers didn't just drop it and leave it, though. They've been improving the game, and now the version 1.0.2 update has arrived. Here's the patch notes:
Have you encountered any issues listed above? If so, this patch should be able to help. If you haven't played Pokémon Legends Arceus but are somewhat intrigued, you can check our review here for more information.