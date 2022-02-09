Pokémon Legends Arceus just received Ver.1.0.2 update

HQ

The highly anticipated Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released exclusively to Nintendo Switch about 2 weeks ago, and it's been selling really well. In its first week of launch, the game has already sold 6.5 million copies. No matter how you take the game, undeniably this is fairly impressive considering it's only available on one platform.

The developers didn't just drop it and leave it, though. They've been improving the game, and now the version 1.0.2 update has arrived. Here's the patch notes:



Fixed an issue where, while offline, the screen could freeze after trying to pick up a lost satchel by throwing out a ball that contains a Pokémon.



Fixed an issue that sometimes made it difficult to catch Cherrim.



Fixed an issue where a certain event would not occur during a particular Mission, preventing the scenario from proceeding as intended.



Fixed an issue where players could obtain certain Pokémon twice instead of once only as intended, prohibiting the player from obtaining other certain Pokémon. The relevant Pokémon will appear for players who were unable to catch those certain Pokémon due to this issue.



Have you encountered any issues listed above? If so, this patch should be able to help. If you haven't played Pokémon Legends Arceus but are somewhat intrigued, you can check our review here for more information.