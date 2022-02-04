Pokémon Legends Arceus has sold 6.5 million copies already

HQ

It looks like Pokémon Legends Arceus has already gone down quite well with the Pokémon fanbase, as the game has already sold 6.5 million copies in its first week alone. The sales figures show that Legends Arceus has beaten out Pokémon Sword/Shield's opening week, with that game clocking up six million sold copies over the first seven days following launch.

While the sales do show that Pokémon fans seem to have bought into the different design that the game offers up, it's worth being aware that there are many more Switch units out in the wild today than there were when Sword/Shield debuted back in late 2019.

Regardless, if you aren't part of the 6.5 million players that have already jumped into the Hisui region to begin working on the first Pokédex, be sure to check out our review of the game here, and watch our video review below to see what it has in store.