Pokémon is working with Converse on a 25th anniversary collection

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Pokémon is teaming up with Converse, to create a collection of footwear and apparel based on the pocket monster brand.

Revealed in a press release, the collection will include a Pokémon X Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, where the shoe features images of the Kanto starters, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, as well as Pikachu, Meowth, and Jigglypuff making appearances. There will also be defined Jigglypuff and Pikachu sneakers to grab.

On top of this is a Poké Ball designed Chuck Taylor All Star, that sees the shoe decorated in the iconic red and white of the catching device, with a Poké Ball even being ingrained into the shoe near the ankle.

But as this is an apparel collection as well, Pokémon and Converse are working together to produce a 25th Celebration Hoodie, a Jigglypuff crewneck, various T-shirts, and some other goodies, such as backpacks and caps.

As for when the collection will launch, it is expected to go live on the Converse website and at selected retailers from December 10.