Pokémon is launching a pop-up store at the National History Museum in London

HQ

Visitors of London's National History Museum will soon be able to leave the famed venue with some Pokémon goodies. The Pokémon Company has announced that it will be opening a pop-up store in the museum in early 2026, wherein an array of "especially designed products" will be available to snag.

The pop-up will open on January 26, 2026 and will remain active until March 22. This will be the first time that a Pokémon pop-up has opened in a UK museum, and as for what will be on offer, we're told in a press release.

"The Pokémon x Natural History Museum pop-up, stocked with new and exclusively designed product, will feature clothing, stationery, accessories, prints, and a brand-new exclusive plush, which are sure to delight fans of all ages."

The catch is that to enter the pop-up you will need to also grab a free ticket, with these available to grab as soon as October 1, showing that there will be, as expected for all things Pokémon, immense demand from visitors to attend the pop-up.

This is an ad:

The good news is that you will also be able to snag items from this collaboration from the online National History Museum shop from January 2026, all while also heading to the Pokémon Center UK for a selection of goodies as well.