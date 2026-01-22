Pokémon is getting a theme park world at Universal Studios Japan

HQ

Universal Studios Japan is quickly becoming a must-visit location for any gamers that travel to the country. Already it is the home of Super Nintendo World and the Donkey Kong Country expansion, and soon it will also be the home of another iconic franchise with deep connections to Nintendo.

It has been confirmed that soon the world of Pokémon will be coming to Universal Studios Japan. We don't have many details to go on just yet, but this will be the second Pokémon theme park-like attraction in the country, all following PokéPark Kanto.

In the announcement post, Universal Studios Japan teases what to expect, expressing that it will offer "a hyper-realistic experience that stimulates all five senses" while bringing "the Pokémon world to life in an unprecedentedly interactive and rich way."

No date is attached as to when this attraction will open at the park, but a reasonable guess is that it's a couple of years out at least.