Pokémon is getting a new animated series from Netflix

Pokémon Day is upon us, and alongside celebrating everything to do with pocket monsters, we recently enjoyed a Pokémon Presents livestream that gave us a look at some of the future content coming to the franchise.

Besides the announcement of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC as well as the long-awaited release of Pokémon Sleep, we also found out about a new animated series coming to Netflix called Pokémon Concierge.

While we didn't get much information from the short trailer, the concept and animation style of Pokémon Concierge are things we've not seen before in the franchise. The premise here is of a Pokémon resort where the pocket monsters are guests. The animation looks to be stop-motion, as we see a Psyduck walk along a beach in the trailer below.

Will you be checking out Pokémon Concierge?