Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Sword/Shield

Pokémon is doing something at the International Space Station later today

We don't know what's coming but it sure seems like it could be interesting.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's New Years Eve, which means New Years' celebrations, albeit in a way unlike ever before. However, to build on the hype, Pokémon has announced that something is going on at the International Space Station later today. We don't know what it is, but we do know that Pokémon is mentioning the time of 23:45pm Japanese time (14:45pm GMT / 15:45pm CET), and to that if we watch the Sunrise from Space stream starting we might see "some familiar faces."

Of course, fans have been quick to speculate, some even going as far as assuming the turning of the New Year relates to the Time-based legendaries Dialga and Palkia, meaning a Gen4 remake might be revealed. While this would be incredible, it's difficult to assume this would be the case, but to catch the action, head over to the Sunrise in Space stream over here.

Pokémon Sword/Shield

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy