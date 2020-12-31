Pokémon is doing something at the International Space Station later today

You're watching Advertisements

It's New Years Eve, which means New Years' celebrations, albeit in a way unlike ever before. However, to build on the hype, Pokémon has announced that something is going on at the International Space Station later today. We don't know what it is, but we do know that Pokémon is mentioning the time of 23:45pm Japanese time (14:45pm GMT / 15:45pm CET), and to that if we watch the Sunrise from Space stream starting we might see "some familiar faces."

Of course, fans have been quick to speculate, some even going as far as assuming the turning of the New Year relates to the Time-based legendaries Dialga and Palkia, meaning a Gen4 remake might be revealed. While this would be incredible, it's difficult to assume this would be the case, but to catch the action, head over to the Sunrise in Space stream over here.