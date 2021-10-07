Pokémon is coming to Universal Studios Japan

HQ

A few days ago, it was revealed that Super Nintendo World will be expanding in a couple of years with a Donkey Kong-themed land, But that isn't the only Nintendo IP coming to the theme park, as it has been revealed that Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company has signed a "long-term partnership" set to "immerse guests into the world of Pokémon with innovative technology and creativity beginning in 2022."

Announced in a press release, there is no exact information as to what this partnership will involve, but judging by the way this announcement was framed compared to the Donkey Kong land one, rides or a Pokémon-themed land does seem unlikely at the moment.

"This strategic alliance with Universal Studios Japan reflects our commitment to continue delivering the joy of Pokémon in ever evolving ways for years to come," said The Pokémon Company's president and CEO, Tsunekazu Ishihara. "We are looking forward to the day when we can welcome fans from around the world to all enjoy it together."

Universal Studios Japan's president and CEO, J.L. Bonnier added, "The globally popular Pokémon characters combined with Universal's innovative approach to creating authentic and one-of-a-kind theme park entertainment promise excitement for the entire family. Our efforts to develop new guest experiences will continue to help reinvigorate the tourism market."