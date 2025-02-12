Pokémon introduces two new life-size plushes to celebrate the Year of the Snake

HQ

Pokémon has introduced us to yet more life-size plushes, this time in the shape of Serperior and Ekans in celebration of the Lunar New Year and Year of the Snake.

These designs, which were posted online by PrincessSnivy, are currently only available in China, but if you're a true fan of these pocket monsters, and don't want to wait until they can ship to the rest of the world, then you're bound to find a way to get these plushes into your living room.

The Serperior plush is clearly a lot bigger, and therefore costs a lot more. You can purchase Ekans for the equivalent of around $55, but Serperior will cost approximately $275. Ekans has the appeal of being a classic Gen-1 Pokémon, and it has a funny little grin in its life-size plush, but as Serperior is the third evolution of a starter Pokémon, there will be people willing to pay the premium for it.

