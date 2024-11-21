Pokémon Horizons: The Series to show its second season in the UK in January

HQ

If you've been following Pokémon Horizons: The Series, the animated show that explores the world of pocket monsters from the perspective of a new duo now that Ash Ketchum has finally become a Pokémon Master and retired from the spotlight, you might be wondering when you'll be able to catch the second season of the anime.

For those in the UK, we have some good news in that the follow-up batch of episodes will begin airing as of January, once again on BBC iPlayer. We don't have a firm release date to go on just yet, we do have a teaser trailer and a synopsis to gawk over. You can see that below.

Synopsis: "The adventure continues for Liko and Roy as they travel the world in search of the remaining Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua. But to grow as Pokémon Trainers, a new challenge awaits — Tera Training! Journeying through Paldea, Liko, Roy and Dot must hone their Terastallization skills and battle the region's powerful Gym Leaders. Then, Liko, Roy and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers resume their pursuit of the Six Heroes, including the black Rayquaza, as both they and the Explorers race to uncover the secrets behind Terapagos and finally find the path that will lead them to Laqua."