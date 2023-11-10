Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Horizons: The Series

Pokémon Horizons: The Series finally comes to the UK next month

The anime series will be debuting on BBC iPlayer and CBBC of all places.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Pokémon Company has announced that it will finally be bringing Pokémon Horizons: The Series to the UK, as soon as later this year. The anime series that is slated to be the next chapter of Pokémon anime now that Ash and Pikachu's adventures are wrapped up, will be gracing TV screens in the UK in December.

We're told that the show will be broadcasted on BBC iPlayer and on CBBC and that the adventure set in the Paldea region will be debuting in December, although when exactly in December remains unclear.

No doubt this announcement means that other regions that have been waiting to catch the show will also hear about when it will be debuting for them very soon.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

Related texts



Loading next content