Pokémon Horizons: The Series finally comes to the UK next month

The Pokémon Company has announced that it will finally be bringing Pokémon Horizons: The Series to the UK, as soon as later this year. The anime series that is slated to be the next chapter of Pokémon anime now that Ash and Pikachu's adventures are wrapped up, will be gracing TV screens in the UK in December.

We're told that the show will be broadcasted on BBC iPlayer and on CBBC and that the adventure set in the Paldea region will be debuting in December, although when exactly in December remains unclear.

No doubt this announcement means that other regions that have been waiting to catch the show will also hear about when it will be debuting for them very soon.