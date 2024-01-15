Pokémon Horizons delayed in America

HQ

Japan has been enjoying the new Pokémon Horizons series for a few months now, and even over here in the UK we've been able to watch the first series without Ash Kethum as the main protagonist in 25 years over on BBC iPlayer.

However, one of the biggest markets in the world has not yet had a chance to (legally) access the series, as Netflix has taken the reins and pushed back the release date to the 7th of March. This is only a few weeks later than was initially planned, but it's still going to irritate fans of the franchise.

As you can see in the responses to the initial tweet announcing this pushback, fans aren't too pleased. Even though they can catch the sub and dubbed version via other means, many want to support it legitimately, and are going to have to wait until March.



