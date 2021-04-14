Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Pokémon Home will no longer be compatible with select smartphones in June

Exact details on the update's new features have not yet been revealed.

Smartphone users with certain older devices will no longer be able to use Pokémon Go following its forthcoming June update. It's not clear at present why this compatibility is ending or what new features the June update intends to add, but we do have a list of the devices that will no longer be supported.

It's bad news we're afraid if you're still using any of the following smartphones:


  • Android 5 (Lollipop)

  • iOS 9, 10, and 11

  • iPhone 5S and iPhone 6

We will be sure to keep you updated once more details on the forthcoming update emerge.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



