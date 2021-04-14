Pokémon Home will no longer be compatible with select smartphones in June

You're watching Advertisements

Smartphone users with certain older devices will no longer be able to use Pokémon Go following its forthcoming June update. It's not clear at present why this compatibility is ending or what new features the June update intends to add, but we do have a list of the devices that will no longer be supported.

It's bad news we're afraid if you're still using any of the following smartphones:



Android 5 (Lollipop)



iOS 9, 10, and 11



iPhone 5S and iPhone 6



We will be sure to keep you updated once more details on the forthcoming update emerge.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.