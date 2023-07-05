Pokémon HOME updated to version 3.0.1 on mobile phones

Despite not always being on par between mobile and Nintendo Switch versions, the Pokémon HOME cloud storage app continues to provide a service for trainers who want to keep their best and most beloved pocket monsters always available throughout the years and in current and future editions of the games.
Now Pokémon HOME patch 3.0.1 has been released on mobile. And while it's a minor update, it fixes a bug that fans have been reporting for a while now regarding transfers with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Below are the patch notes (thanks, Serebii.net).
Please note that this patch is currently only available on the mobile app, but is expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch in the coming days.