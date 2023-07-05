Pokémon HOME updated to version 3.0.1 on mobile phones

HQ

Despite not always being on par between mobile and Nintendo Switch versions, the Pokémon HOME cloud storage app continues to provide a service for trainers who want to keep their best and most beloved pocket monsters always available throughout the years and in current and future editions of the games.

Now Pokémon HOME patch 3.0.1 has been released on mobile. And while it's a minor update, it fixes a bug that fans have been reporting for a while now regarding transfers with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Below are the patch notes (thanks, Serebii.net).

Pokémon HOME Mobile Patch 3.0.1 Notes



Fixed an issue in which Spinda would only appear with one specific pattern of spts when viewed on the status screen.



Fixed an issue in which Pokémon transferred from Pokémon Legends: Arceus would be shown as unregistered in the National Pokédex under certain circumstances.



Fixed an issue in which ribbons were not being displayed correctly on Pokémon status screens.



Please note that this patch is currently only available on the mobile app, but is expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch in the coming days.