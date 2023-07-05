Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Pokémon HOME updated to version 3.0.1 on mobile phones

New features include bug fixes for transfer errors between the app and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite not always being on par between mobile and Nintendo Switch versions, the Pokémon HOME cloud storage app continues to provide a service for trainers who want to keep their best and most beloved pocket monsters always available throughout the years and in current and future editions of the games.

Now Pokémon HOME patch 3.0.1 has been released on mobile. And while it's a minor update, it fixes a bug that fans have been reporting for a while now regarding transfers with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Below are the patch notes (thanks, Serebii.net).

Pokémon HOME Mobile Patch 3.0.1 Notes


  • Fixed an issue in which Spinda would only appear with one specific pattern of spts when viewed on the status screen.

  • Fixed an issue in which Pokémon transferred from Pokémon Legends: Arceus would be shown as unregistered in the National Pokédex under certain circumstances.

  • Fixed an issue in which ribbons were not being displayed correctly on Pokémon status screens.

Please note that this patch is currently only available on the mobile app, but is expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch in the coming days.

Pokémon HOME updated to version 3.0.1 on mobile phones


Loading next content