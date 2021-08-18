Pokémon Home to support Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus in 2022

HQ

During the Pokémon Presents broadcast that just concluded, we were given a huge amount of new information about the new games that are coming in a few months. With Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl set for November and Pokémon Legends Arceus coming in January, during the broadcast, it was revealed that Pokémon Home will in fact be supporting both of these games in 2022.

There is no exact date as to when each game will be supported, or how the new forms added in Legends Arceus will be coming to the system, but we can at least look forward to being able to store our most valuable and powerful pocket monsters on the service sometime down the line.

As for when exactly these two new games will be launching, Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl is slated for November 19, and Legends Arceus is coming on January 28.