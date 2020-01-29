Cookies

Pokémon Home Premium plan detailed

The Pokémon Home premium plan will offer various features for Pokémon fans for a yearly cost of $15.99.

Pokémon Home, the Pokémon-focused cloud service designed to create a hub for all things Pokémon, is set to release in February. The service will, for example, offer multi-platform game access, but not for all users. The reason for this is the existence of the service's premium version, which costs £2.69, £4.49 and £14.39 for one, three and twelve months.

The service, as fans have been pointing out as sub-par without a premium membership, offers the following:

Moving Pokémon from Pokémon Bank - Available (unavailable in the free version)
Number of Pokémon that can be deposited Pokémon - 6,000 (30 in the free version)
Number of Pokémon that can be placed in the Wonder Box at once - 10 (3 in the free version)
Number of Pokémon that can be placed in the GTS at once - 3 (1 in the free version)
Room Trade - Participate and host (participation only in the free version)
Judge function - Available (unavailable in the free version).

