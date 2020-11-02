Pokémon Go will hold two Community Days in November

You're watching Advertisements

Following the announcement of its forthcoming anime event, Niantic has revealed that Pokémon Go players have two Community Days to look forward to in November. These two events will center around Magmar and Electabuzz - two Pokémon that made their debut on the Game Boy back in 1996 in Pokémon Red and Green.

On November 15, Electabuzz will appear more frequently in the wild and there is a higher chance that you'll find a shiny. There's also the possibility to teach it Flamethrower if you evolve it into Electivire up to two hours after the Community Day ends. Then on November 21, Magmar will be showing its face more often with increased odds of being shiny. You will be able to teach it Thunderbolt too if you evolve into Magmortar up to two hours before the day ends.

Are you still playing Pokémon Go? Let us know in the comments.