Pokémon Go reaches $1 billion in player spending in 2020

With Pokémon Go being an inescapable craze back in 2016, it would be fair to assume that the apps best days have come and gone, but that doesn't appear to have been the case. Sensor Tower has reported that the mobile title has generated $1 billion in player spending in 2020, which easily eclipses the $832 million made within its opening year.

Sensor Tower also notes that Pokémon Go is the third strongest game of the year in terms of global player spending with only PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings ranking ahead. With millions forced to stay indoors worldwide due to the ongoing pandemic, it would be fair to assume that many wouldn't be venturing outdoors to capture Pokémon, but this doesn't appear to have hurt the app at all.

To date, the app has pulled in a total of $4.2 billion, with Americans spending the most worldwide on the app and making up $1.5 billion of the total revenue.