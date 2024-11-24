Pokémon Go players have been training a world-faring AI model

HQ

Niantic, the developer behind Pokémon Go, has revealed that users have been contributing to the creation of an AI model. This Large Geospatial Model, as it is being referred to, is designed to traverse the physical world.

It has used players' data in a similar way that ChatGPT uses vast quantities of text, according to a blog post from Niantic. Except, instead of learning language, the model instead will "enable computers not only to perceive and understand physical spaces, but also to interact with them in new ways, forming a critical component of AR glasses and fields beyond, including robotics, content creation and autonomous systems."

While it might just be designed for smart glasses, robotics, and similar fields, some are concerned that it could be used for military applications. Of course, Niantic has no intention of using the model for such purposes now, and instead wishes to create a model for traversing the world.