Pokémon Go pays homage to Black and White with the Unova Tour this weekend

There will be raids with both forms of the legendary Pokémon Kyurem, plus new Victini and Meloetta shiny.

This weekend, on 1 and 2 March, Pokémon Go players will be able to enjoy a new global event called Pokémon Go Tour: Unova. The event will feature new shiny forms of Pokémon from the Unova region, such as Meloetta and Victini, as well as raids for the fifth-generation Legendary Pokémon, Kyugrem White and Kyugrem Black.

Plus, during the weekend you can receive additional in-game item packs using the promo code GOTOURUNOVA.

The new Pokémon Go Season "Strength and Mastery" starts on 4 March and runs until 3 June 2025.

Are you up for the Unova Tour in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go

