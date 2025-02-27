Pokémon Go pays homage to Black and White with the Unova Tour this weekend

HQ

This weekend, on 1 and 2 March, Pokémon Go players will be able to enjoy a new global event called Pokémon Go Tour: Unova. The event will feature new shiny forms of Pokémon from the Unova region, such as Meloetta and Victini, as well as raids for the fifth-generation Legendary Pokémon, Kyugrem White and Kyugrem Black.

Plus, during the weekend you can receive additional in-game item packs using the promo code GOTOURUNOVA.

The new Pokémon Go Season "Strength and Mastery" starts on 4 March and runs until 3 June 2025.

Are you up for the Unova Tour in Pokémon Go?