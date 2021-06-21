Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is soon adding a "real-time sky mechanic"

The Pokedéx will also be receiving new types of classifications.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Niantic has recently published a blog post detailing two new features that are currently being tested by a select group of players. The new features, which are a "real-time sky mechanic" and additional Pokédex classifications, are said to fully roll out later this summer.

According to the blog post, the sky mechanic "mimics a player's sky light based on their geographical location." This we are assuming will make the game look drastically different and other facts such as time of day and weather conditions should have an impact.

The second feature detailed should expand upon the information given for certain Pokemon within the Pokédex. The description in the blog simply reads: "Additional Pokédex classifications to keep track of different Pokémon variants and attributes."

Are you looking forward to these upcoming changes?

Pokémon Go

Related texts

Pokémon GoScore

Pokémon Go
REVIEW. Written by Clover Harker

"It isn't without its flaws, but what's there is engaging, innovative, and most importantly, fun."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy