Pokémon Go is soon adding a "real-time sky mechanic"

Niantic has recently published a blog post detailing two new features that are currently being tested by a select group of players. The new features, which are a "real-time sky mechanic" and additional Pokédex classifications, are said to fully roll out later this summer.

According to the blog post, the sky mechanic "mimics a player's sky light based on their geographical location." This we are assuming will make the game look drastically different and other facts such as time of day and weather conditions should have an impact.

The second feature detailed should expand upon the information given for certain Pokemon within the Pokédex. The description in the blog simply reads: "Additional Pokédex classifications to keep track of different Pokémon variants and attributes."

Are you looking forward to these upcoming changes?