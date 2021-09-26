Pokémon Go is set to hold an event to celebrate the western release of Secrets of the Jungle

HQ

Pokémon Go will soon be hosting an in-game event in the celebration of the western release of Secrets of the Jungle which is set to debut on Netflix on October 8. The event is set to run from October 1 - 10 and it will see the debut of the mythical Pokémon Zarude.

In addition to Zarude's arrival, Pokémon that feature in the film such as Hoothoot, Combee, Drilbur, and Cottonee will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Also, Explorer Pikachu will be returning to the app and there are increased odds that you'll encounter a shiny. Just like in previous events, there will be new free avatar items available in the Style Shop and these include the Adventure Hat and the Wailmer Water Bottle.

You can take a look at a short teaser for the upcoming event in the video above.