Pokémon Go is now compatible with Pokémon Home

You're watching Advertisements

Players can now transfer the creatures that they have captured in Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home, but there are a few rather frustrating conditions that must be met.

First of all, players must be at least Level 40, which requires them to do a fair amount of grinding and earn a total of 20 million XP. The second catch is that players require ' Go Transporter Energy' to be able to use the GO Transporter (it's not just as simple as selecting your favourite Pokémon and then just pinging them over like in Sword and Shield). The GO Transporter starts at maximum energy, but this depletes the more that you use it. To be able to restore the GO Transporter Energy to full, you'll have to wait 6 days and 23 hours or pay 1000 PokeCoins.

This is disappointing indeed, as we're sure that over the course of the last four years many players will have an entire catalogue of creatures they're wanting to see in the main games. These conditions come as a complete shock too, as they were not previously announced when it was revealed that Pokémon Go and Pokémon Home compatibility would be coming this year.

What do you think to the approach Niantic has taken here?

Thanks, Gamespot.