Pokémon Go is feeling under the weather in an all-new event

After shinning a spotlight on Electric-types last week, Pokémon Go is now shifting its focus to Flying and Water-types within its next event. Weather Week is taking place March 24 - 29, and it switches things up when it comes to raids, wild encounters, and egg Pokémon.

First of all, Castform will be appearing more frequently in the wild and there's any increased chance that you could encounter a Shiny Rain Form Castform. New spring-themed avatar items are coming to the shop and Psyduck, Poliwag, Swablu, Drifloon, Mantyke, Tympole, and Ducklett will be hatching from 5km eggs.

Another eye-catching detail at the bottom of the blog post is that Therian Forme Tornadus and Therian Forme Landorus will soon be making their Pokémon Go debut. No exact date has been reveled for their arrival, however.

