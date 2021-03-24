Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is feeling under the weather in an all-new event

Weather Week will see Water and Flying-type Pokémon take the spotlight.

After shinning a spotlight on Electric-types last week, Pokémon Go is now shifting its focus to Flying and Water-types within its next event. Weather Week is taking place March 24 - 29, and it switches things up when it comes to raids, wild encounters, and egg Pokémon.

First of all, Castform will be appearing more frequently in the wild and there's any increased chance that you could encounter a Shiny Rain Form Castform. New spring-themed avatar items are coming to the shop and Psyduck, Poliwag, Swablu, Drifloon, Mantyke, Tympole, and Ducklett will be hatching from 5km eggs.

Another eye-catching detail at the bottom of the blog post is that Therian Forme Tornadus and Therian Forme Landorus will soon be making their Pokémon Go debut. No exact date has been reveled for their arrival, however.

You can read more about Weather Week here.

