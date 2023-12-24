Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is celebrating New Year's 2024 with new avatar items and costume Pokémon

The map will also be lit up with fireworks during the event.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Pokémon Go is celebrating the start of its eighth year on the market, with a special event which adds new avatar items, new costume Pokémon, new bundles, and more. The event starts on January 1st at 10am until January 3rd at 8pm local time.

Two brand new costume Pokemon, Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff wearing a ribbon, are making their debut and it's possible to encounter shiny versions. Alongside these, Hoothoot wearing a New Year's Eve outfit and Daramuka will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Some trainers will also have increased odds of encountering Bronzor.

During the event, a Daramuka hat will be purchasable for the first time within the in-game shop and the map will be lit up with celebratory fireworks.

You can find more details on the event here.

Pokémon Go

Related texts

0
Pokémon GoScore

Pokémon Go
REVIEW. Written by Clover Harker

"It isn't without its flaws, but what's there is engaging, innovative, and most importantly, fun."



Loading next content