Pokémon Go is celebrating New Pokémon Snap's release within an upcoming event

At the end of this month, Pokémon Go will be celebrating the release of New Pokémon Snap through an in-game event that will run April 29 to May 2.

Within the event, Shiny Smeargle will be making its Pokémon Go debut and Pokémon from the Lental region will be appearing more often in the wild and in raids. There will also be a new camera avatar item and a camera-themed Gift sticker available for purchase within the shop. In addition to this, there will be new Field Research and Timed Research tasks that are inspired by New Pokémon Snap and will require you to take photographs.

