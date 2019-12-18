Pokémon Go introduces Buddy Adventure feature

Niantic and The Pokémon Company have revealed that Buddy Adventure is coming soon to Pokémon Go, adding new ways for trainers to interact with their virtual buddies using augmented reality (AR), in an attempt "to understand the world around Trainers and further blend the real and digital worlds together".

When using AR+, the buddy Pokémon will react to its trainer, who can interact and play with the creature to earn new Perks. There will also be a new shared AR mode launching after Buddy Adventure, letting three trainers with AR+ take photos of their Pokémon together.

A new trailer can be seen down below, highlighting the capabilities of the feature, and a blog post on Buddy Adventure can be found here.

"The experience of Buddy Adventure goes beyond the AR experience. You see your buddy on the map. Your Pokémon is growing alongside you. Your Pokémon can help you in Pokémon encounters once you reach a certain Buddy Level, which really makes you feel like your Pokémon is there to help you. It creates a special feeling. You and your buddy have a real partnership," says Ethan Chan, technical lead for Buddy Adventure.

