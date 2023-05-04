Pokémon Go hit by major revenue drop in April

HQ

Pokémon Go has faced a pretty big drop in monthly revenue, plummeting from $42.8 million in March to $34.7 million in April, which marks its lowest total since February 2018.

Compared with February 2023's revenue, it's even clearer to see the drop, as a couple of months ago Pokémon Go reported earnings of $58 million, as reported by Mobilegamer.biz.

There are a couple of potential reasons for this drop in revenue, but many are pointing to the changes in Remote Raid passes as being the major difference maker here. The decision proved to be a controversial one, and while it might not have seen users leave the game necessarily, it could very well have stopped people pouring money into it.