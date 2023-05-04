Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Mia and the Dragon Princess
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Pokémon Go

      Pokémon Go hit by major revenue drop in April

      It's seen a 40% decrease in overall revenue since February of this year.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Pokémon Go has faced a pretty big drop in monthly revenue, plummeting from $42.8 million in March to $34.7 million in April, which marks its lowest total since February 2018.

      Compared with February 2023's revenue, it's even clearer to see the drop, as a couple of months ago Pokémon Go reported earnings of $58 million, as reported by Mobilegamer.biz.

      There are a couple of potential reasons for this drop in revenue, but many are pointing to the changes in Remote Raid passes as being the major difference maker here. The decision proved to be a controversial one, and while it might not have seen users leave the game necessarily, it could very well have stopped people pouring money into it.

      Pokémon Go

      Related texts

      0
      Pokémon GoScore

      Pokémon Go
      REVIEW. Written by Clover Harker

      "It isn't without its flaws, but what's there is engaging, innovative, and most importantly, fun."



      Loading next content