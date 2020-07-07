Pokémon Go has made $3.6 billion in revenue

You're watching Advertisements

A little mobile game called Pokémon Go took the whole world by storm back in July 2016. You can read our review of the game right here (although, to be fair, it has come a long way since then). We all knew that the game has been a financial success, but now we know just how successful it has been.

That's because Sensor Tower has just reported that Pokémon Go has made a total of $3.6 billion in revenue. Just in 2019 alone, Pokémon Go generated $905 million globally.

The three countries most directly responsible for the success of Pokémon Go are the United States (35.4%), Japan, and Germany. Impressively, Pokémon Go has been downloaded over 576.7 million times worldwide.

No other title similar to Pokémon Go has been able to get even close to same global appeal. In Japan, for example, Pokémon Go has a competitor called Dragon Quest Walk from Square Enix, which has made over $540 million since its launch back in September 2019. Meanwhile, Niantic continue to explore the world of augmented reality with titles such as Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.