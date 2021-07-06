Pokémon Go has grossed $5 billion over the last five years

It might be a little hard to comprehend, but it has now been five years since Pokémon Go landed on our mobile devices and took the world by storm. The game turned even the most unlikely of people into Pokémon trainers and its profile was that high that it even received quite an awkward mention from Hilary Clinton during the 2016 United States presidential election.

With the game now celebrating half a decade in the wild, some pretty interesting statistics have surfaced. A report from Sensory Tower reveals that the mobile game has grossed over $5 billion since its release, which means that it has drawn in an average of $1 billion a year. 2021 is also the game's best annual start to date, as profits are up by 34% when compared to 2020. The report also reveals that the game has been downloaded more than 632 million times and that 77% of its players downloaded the game from the Google App Store.

Are you still playing Pokémon Go in 2021?