Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has been downloaded over 678 million times since launch

Making it the 18th most downloaded mobile game of all-time.

HQ

If you ever needed an example of how big the mobile gaming space is, the latest Pokémon Go data is the prime example.

The data company, Data.ai, has published a report (thanks, Gamesindustry.biz) revealing that Pokémon Go has been downloaded a whopping 678 million times since its launch in 2016. This is enough to make it the 18th most downloaded game of all-time, and as for how that stacks up to the wider gaming space, Tetris, regarded as the most-downloaded video game of all-time, has surpassed 520 million sold copies ever since its debut back in the 80s.

As for who is downloading Pokémon Go this many times, the United States is said to be the game's biggest market, accounting for 164 million total downloads, and making it the fourth most-downloaded game of all-time in the US.

Pokémon Go

