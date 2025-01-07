Pokémon Go Fest returns to Paris, New Jersey, and Osaka this year

HQ

As expected, Pokémon Go Fest is back in 2025, and for us over here in Europe, we'll be jetting off to Paris if we want to take part in the festivities. As confirmed via Niantic, the Pokémon Go Fest 2025 will take place in Osaka, Japan, Jersey City, New Jersey, and Paris, France.

It'll first arrive in Osaka on the 29th of May and run until the 1st of June. Then, the festival jets off to the US, where it'll be available in Jersey City from the 6th of June until the 8th, before finally resting in Paris where you can take part from the 13th to 15th of June.

Pokémon Go Fests are events where you and your friends can gather with other mobile pocket monster catchers. Training, battling, trading and more is on the cards, and of course in-game there will be some special bonuses too.

Do you plan on making the journey for Pokémon Go Fest?