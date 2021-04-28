Pokémon Go Fest is returning in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Niantic has just revealed that Pokémon Go Fest will be returning once again in 2021. The two-day event is set to take place July 17-18, and it's said to feature many in-game challenges for trainers to complete together. No specific details have been revealed regarding events, but it looks to be one big celebration of the series, as it coincides with both Pokémon's 25th anniversary and Go's fifth anniversary.

Last year's Pokémon Go Fest was also the event's debut within the game. It saw players from across the globe working together to defeat Team Rocket and completing research to catch the legendary Pokémon Victini. It also saw the launch of the Global Challenge Arena, which sees players work to complete a shared objective within a specified time frame.