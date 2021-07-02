Pokémon Go Fest is hosting in-person events in multiple cities

Niantic has revealed that it will be extending its Pokémon Go Fest celebrations and hosting in-person events in multiple cities across the globe. To participate, players will need to register here, as there is only a limited number of spaces due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During these in-person events, players will able to band together with other trainers and enjoy some exclusive photo ops as they explore the city of their choice.

Pokemon Go Fest, if you are unaware, is set to take place July 17-18 and it features many in-game events for players to engage in such as the Global Challenge Arena and hourly habitats. One of the most exciting things about this year's festival is that it features new music from producer and long-time composer Junichi Masuda. According to Niantic, these tracks will feature a "rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans" and a "high-energy electro-pop song."

You can take a look at the full list of hosting cities below:

Europe



Linz, AT



Dresden, DE



Essen, DE



Hamburg, DE



Sevilla, ES



Paris, FR



Warsaw, PL



Bristol, UK



Edinburgh, UK



Liverpool, UK



London, UK



United States



San Francisco, CA



Denver, CO



Atlanta, GA



Chicago, IL



Indianapolis, IN



New York City, NY



Nashville, TN



Austin, TX



Seattle, WA



Washington, D.C.



Asia-Pacific