Pokémon Go Fest generated £15 million over the weekend

This weekend Pokémon Go's biggest celebration to date took place both virtually and in 20 iconic cities across the globe. Pokémon Go Fest 2021 was packed with activities for players to engage in, as legendary Pokemon started appearing in raids and a new Special Research task was present that allowed them to curate their very own music concert.

With several days now passing since the event, several details have emerged revealing how successful it truly was. According to Sensor Tower, the app generated £15 million in revenue over the weekend alone, which is a pretty insane figure considering the time span and the game's free-to-play status. Additionally, Eurogamer also reports that a total of 1.5 billion Pokemon were caught (amount to 93,750,500 per hour), 125m km were walked, and 900m PokéStops were spun.

Were you able to attend this year's Pokémon Go Fest?