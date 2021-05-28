Pokémon Go Fest 2021 features brand-new tracks from director Junichi Masuda

You're watching Advertisements

With the next annual Pokémon Go Fest being right around the corner Niantic has shared a few more exciting details about what fans can expect.

Firstly, ticket prices this year will be available for just $5 (down from $14.99) and Google Play will act as the sponsor for the event. Secondly, the entire schedule of events taking place over July 17 and 18 has been revealed and many favourites such as the Global Challenge Arena and hourly habitats are returning.

One of the most exciting reveals is that new music from long-time series composer and game director Junichi Masuda will be debuting within the event. Masuda has been with the series since the very beginning and he has composed music from Pokémon Red and Blue and Black and White. Amongst these tracks, there's said to be a "rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans" and a "high-energy electro-pop song."

You can find out more details about Pokémon Go Fest 2021 here.