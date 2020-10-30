English
news
Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go celebrates the anime series with a new event next week

The event features Pokemon from the anime series and is set to run November 6 - 12.

Right off the back of Pokémon Go's spooky Halloween event, Niantic will be celebrating the franchise's anime series with an all-new in-game event. During November 6 - 12, Pokémon that featured heavily within Ash's journey in the anime will be appearing more frequently. This list of Pokémon includes fan favorites such as Cubone, Bulbasaur, Exeggcute, and Scyther.

Shiny hunters should also be aware that there is an increased chance during the event to encounter a shiny Cubone and a shiny World Cap Pikachu. There will also be new Timed Research available, which is inspired by Pokémon Journeys: The Series, and much more.

You can find further details on the forthcoming event here.

