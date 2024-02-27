Pokémon Go and Pokémon Horizons anime series to collaborate next week

HQ

As you know, the Pokémon Horizons animated series arrived last December in the UK and will be coming to Netflix in many territories next week, on 7 March to be exact. To celebrate a new adventure with new characters, the series is doing a special collaboration with Pokémon Go.

The mobile title will host an event from 5-11 March featuring Pikachu in a captain's cap (as the series' new Pikachu), which features the new Volt Tackle attack. In addition, Chacadet and its evolutions Ceruledge and Armarouge will also be coming to the game soon. The human protagonists of Pokémon Horizons, Liko and Roy, will also appear if you take a photo from within the game as background elements.

In addition to these new Pokémon, there will also be special appearances by Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, Eevee and Bulbasaur wearing party hats today only in Pokémon Go to celebrate Pokémon Day.

Pokémon Presents also saw the announcement of a new Pokémon Legends and a mobile version of Pokémon TGC called Pocket.