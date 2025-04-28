Pokémon Gen 10 rumoured to be exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

With a new Nintendo console arriving this summer, many hoped that the Pokémon Presents earlier this year, or even one of the many Nintendo Direct shows that followed, would reveal some information about what the future of the Pokémon franchise held beyond the widely covered Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But that never became the case, meaning we're as in the dark about Pokémon Gen 10 and any additional remakes or other ideas that The Pokémon Company, Game Freak, and others have in mind.

However, the folks over at CentroLeaks, who are widely known for reporting on Pokémon information and rumours, has come out with a couple of pretty big claims based on the next generation of the pocket monster franchise.

The first big revelation is that Gen 10 will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2. It will not come to the current hybrid console at all, meaning it will hopefully improve on many of the technical and performance drawbacks that affected Pokémon Scarlet/Violet for one.

Otherwise, it's said that Gen 10 will be set in a new area that is based on the Greek archipelago of the Cyclades, meaning we should be ready for a world that has plenty of open water, lots of sun and sand, and vast geographical range to overcome too.

There is mention that the game will be launching next year too, so perhaps we should expect to hear more about it during the 2026 Pokémon Presents, or maybe even at a show before that.

Are you looking forward to Pokémon Gen 10?