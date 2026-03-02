Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen (Nintendo Switch)

HQ

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen are fantastic classic GBA games that arrived midway through the third generation of Pokémon, right after Ruby and Sapphire, but before Emerald. This new journey to Kanto features many improvements typical of the third generation of Pokémon, an expanded story, new encounters with Legendary Pokémon, and a new way to obtain classic Pokémon that weren't available in any other way on the GBA.

A nostalgic trip

To celebrate Pokémon's 30th anniversary these editions have returned as ports for Nintendo Switch and while the classic experience is intact and the gameplay remains the same, these ports lack accessibility improvements and display options. We thoroughly enjoyed our nostalgic trip through the Kanto region: everything is still there. We have to collect all eight Gym Badges, win the Pokémon League, thwart Team Rocket's plans, and catch 'em all, of course. After defeating the Pokémon League, we obtain the National Pokédex and have the option to try and catch all 386 Pokémon from the third generation (although without Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, this is currently impossible) and events that allow us to catch Ho-Oh and Lugia have even been activated for the first time ever.

However, as a Pokémon fan, this isn't enough. It feels like a "simple port" and some details don't make much sense. While everything we loved about these editions remains and we can even battle and trade Pokémon with a friend using the Nintendo Switch's wireless connection, playing in TV Mode results in a pixelated image that makes the text difficult to read; there are no display options or screen filters. Online play, unlike with other GBA games on the Nintendo Switch Online service, is also absent, and Pokémon Home compatibility is only for transferring Pokémon to Home, not for completing the Pokédex in FireRed/LeafGreen. Furthermore, the €20 price tag seems steep for a game with virtually no changes.

It pains me to have to give this review to a game that was a part of my childhood, one I have very fond memories of, and that I'm loving reliving on Nintendo Switch (in Handheld Mode). But I truly believe things could have been done much better, and aside from the price, including screen filters, full compatibility with Pokémon Home, and online features so you wouldn't have to meet up with friends in person to trade Pokémon and battle would have made these ports much more compelling. However, if you're like me and love Pokémon, grew up with them, and adore the original games with their beautiful pixel art, these games won't disappoint. You'll enjoy Kanto just like you did 20 years ago.

